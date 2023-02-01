Read full article on original website
Vehicle catches fire in Stamart Travel Center parking lot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo fire responded to a vehicle fire just after 10 a.m. this morning at the Stamart Travel Center located at 3500 12th Ave. N. in Fargo. Fargo fire says a woman was pulling into a parking spot when her car started smoking from the engine compartment. Very quickly after her car burst into flames. Stamart turned off their pumps as a precaution.
Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.
Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are hurt and charges are under investigation after a crash in Richland County. It happened just before 5:30 PM Thursday at the intersection of Richland County 1 and 76th Street SE, 3 miles north of Mooreton. Highway Patrol says Leslie Reiland,...
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
WF Police Department receives grant to buy more roadside flares
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is getting funding to buy more flares used when responding to roadside service calls. The department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to make the purchase. WFPD says the flares help increase visibility when officers...
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mexican Village posted to social media saying it would be closing its Downtown Fargo location at 814 Main Avenue. They say they will consolidate all operations at the 45th Street South location, and it’s effective February 1, 2023. On social media, the owners...
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
97th Little International Feb. 10th & 11th In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club will host the 97th Little International on Feb. 10-11. “The Little International livestock show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus, involving more than 300 students,” said Jade Koski, Little I manager and NDSU senior in animal sciences from Wing, North Dakota. “The show features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as ham curing and public speaking contests. This year, we will also be adding goats to our list of showmanship classes.”
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
