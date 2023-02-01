ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
NewsTalk 95.5

Renovation? Building & Remodeling Expo This Weekend in Billings

Hey Billings! This weekend, MetraPark is hosting the Building & Remodeling Expo. It's Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Montana Pavilion. The expo gives you a chance to see the latest in building trends, and get ideas for your next big project. It also is a fantastic opportunity to discuss your ideas with local members of the Home Builders Association, along with the many exhibitors attending the event.
Cat Country 102.9

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
KULR8

Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line

RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
Cat Country 102.9

[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?

Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

