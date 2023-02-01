Read full article on original website
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
KULR8
Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line
RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
ypradio.org
Longtime Billings meteorologist Keith Meier reflects on career and a changing industry
Billings Meteorologist in Charge Keith Meier is retiring after more than 30 years with the National Weather Service. He spoke with Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kay Erickson about his career, recent weather events in south central Montana, and the weather forecasting advances he’s seen over the past three decades.
KULR8
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
One witness posted a video of a phenomenon in the sky in Billings that she described as an explosion. Local authorities are working to find out if the video is legitimate and say there have been no explosions in Montana.
[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?
Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
Laurel CVS closed due to plumbing issue
The deep freeze often spells troubles for pipes and that's definitely the case in Laurel, as the CVS pharmacy on Southeast 4th Street is now closed after pipes burst.
Billings photographer takes viral photo of Chinese spy balloon
“I had posted a couple of photos just to social media, just joking, like I thought I saw a UFO,” Doak said.
