KENS 5
The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive
SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
Avoid repair rip-offs after the winter storm
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us are anxious to get repairs made, but beware of an unsolicited contractor that knocks on your door offering to do repairs. Before you hire anyone, double-check a few qualifications first. If you answer the door, make sure the contractor asking for work can...
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves thousands of local homes, businesses in the dark
SAN ANTONIO – Widespread power outages, reportedly brought on by icy conditions, caused thousands of people across the region to start their day in the dark Wednesday. At one point in the early morning hours, a CPS Energy power outage map was showing about 40,000 power outages across the area.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
San Antonio's Western Heritage Cattle Drive brings sights and sounds from the past
SAN ANTONIO — Livestock events for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Saturday Morning with the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. Mounted deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were in attendance as well as Texas A&M Parson's Mounted Cavalry and the Texas Heritage Riders.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
KSAT 12
Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say
BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning continues through Thursday morning for San Antonio, Hill Coutry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Freezing rain and sleet continue in the San Antonio area with a final round expected from Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Substantial travel disruptions are expected due to significant amounts of ice across the Hill Country, the I-35 Corridor, and southern Edwards Plateau. More minor travel disruptions are possible over the Coastal Plains.
One person burned in house fire on the south side
SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured in a house fire on the south side Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a home on East Dickson, near South Flores and Southwest Military Drive around 9 a.m. Fire crews say an officer found a woman in the...
jambroadcasting.com
Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning
Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
