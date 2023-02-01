ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Winter Storm Warning continues through Thursday morning for San Antonio, Hill Coutry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Freezing rain and sleet continue in the San Antonio area with a final round expected from Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Substantial travel disruptions are expected due to significant amounts of ice across the Hill Country, the I-35 Corridor, and southern Edwards Plateau. More minor travel disruptions are possible over the Coastal Plains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning

Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
KERRVILLE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy