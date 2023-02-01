Ohio State Hires LaAllan Clark, Who Has Trained More Than 50 NFL Defenders, As Defensive Line Graduate Assistant

Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty
The unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly go down in Cincinnati Bengals lore for all the wrong reasons, which is probably why some have engaged in a bit of revisionist history in the days since. Mahomes was hit late by Joseph Ossai while going out of bounds during the... The post Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Watch: Twin 4-star recruits Andrew and Michael Harris commit to different schools
We have already seen one pairing of blue chip 2023 prospects join their commitment at the hip. Carver (Ala). edge Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith made themselves a package deal – eventually settling on Alabama together. Many recruiting analysts expected to see another pair of teammates commit...
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Byron Leftwich Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly spoken to former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich about their vacant OC position. "Not sure of the timing of it, but another OC candidate that John Harbaugh has spoken to is Byron Leftwich. Isn't clear whether he's part of the second interview ...
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
2 Super Bowl athletes charged with crimes before big game
Two athletes affiliated with both teams of Super Bowl LVII now face legal trouble days before the big game. Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon are both in hot water, according to recent reports. On Feb. 1, Sills was indicted on rape...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
New Details Emerge About Joe Mixon's Arrest Warrant
The NFL world was stunned Thursday afternoon by the news that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Mixon is facing a count of "aggravated menacing," per Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus. Now, new details are coming to light about the incident that ...
Ohio State lands in final four of star Ohio running back's trimmed list
The Ohio State recruiting philosophy might be changing right before our eyes and it has a lot to do with Name, Image Likeness. The Buckeyes will still continue to have a national reach, but we might see much more of a hometown flavor with recruits going forward. A case in...
Former NFL Star Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a multitude of sex crimes against women. However, according to USA TODAY, Winslow has filed a petition in the state of California to have his sentence reduced due to a new state law implemented in 2022. The ...
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Says Ohio State Has Three Top-10 Receivers, Dawand Jones Thanks Justin Frye and Joe Burrow Impresses Kyle McCord
This Week in Twitter is a roundup of some of the week’s best and most entertaining tweets from Ohio State players, coaches and others associated with Buckeye sports. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. Fellow New Jersey native and incoming Ohio State defensive back Jayden Bonsu was excited.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
