Cape Coral brush fire now at 100% containment

UPDATE THURSDAY FEB 2, 2022 @ 5:15PM — An almost 40-acre brush fire near El Dorado Blvd. and SW 5th Terrace spread quickly; Cape Coral Firefighters say as of Thursday afternoon it is 100% contained.

A 20-acre brush fire near El Dorado Blvd. and SW 5th Terrace spread quickly and Cape Coral Firefighters say as of Thursday morning it is 75 percent contained. The Florida Forest Service says containment is being slowed by blow down trees and debris from Hurricane Ian.

Wednesday a large plume of smoke covered the sky in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene along with other units from Lee County, to maintain and extinguish the brush fire.

The cause of the brush fire is a lawn mower, which struck a piece of barbed wire near the LCEC substation. The spark ignited flames and it grew very quickly.

According to Battalion Chief Ian Milliken, the most difficult part of this was getting to it. Milliken says downed trees made it hard to access the fire, which is why agencies from around Lee County were called in to help. Milliken wants people to make sure to have a 30-foot barrier around their home, known as defensible space. Also, keep in mind the dry conditions our area is currently facing.

Cape Coral firefighters along with the Florida Forest Service and the North Strike Team, which includes Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District , Tice Fire & Rescue District , Fort Myers Shores Fire Dept. , North Fort Myers Fire Control District , and Bayshore Fire Rescue , are working to contain an 8-acre brush fire near the intersection of El Dorado Blvd. and Ceitus Pkwy. Smoke from the fire can be see from most of northern Cape Coral.



The fire was caused by a lawn mower striking a piece of metal near the LCEC substation which caused a spark that ignited and quickly spread through the dry brush.



We are under very dry conditions. Please use extra caution when using fire pits or grills, when riding ATVs or starting cars parked on grass, and when disposing of smoking materials.

Cape Coral Fire Department