FHP: Trooper injured in Wesley Chapel shootout that left 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Florida state trooper is recovering at a Tampa hospital following a fatal shootout in Wesley Chapel early Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on routine patrol around 3:15 a.m. driving northbound on I-75 when he pulled over to check on what he thought was a couple of disabled vehicles. According to troopers, the vehicles turned out to be stolen.
Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
New Pasco fire station designed to prevent life-threatening illnesses
Pasco County recently held a ribbon-cutting for its new Station 9 off State Road 52 and the Suncoast Parkway. The chief said the station will serve as a blueprint for new stations.
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Police searching for second suspect in W. Main St and N. Albany Ave. shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Two months after a young mother was shot and killed in West Tampa, police announced an arrest in the case. Investigators said 26-year-old Justice Stephens was never the target of the shooting, but now her toddler is left without a mother and her family without her light.
Tampa group holds rally demanding change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
TAMPA, Fla. - A few dozen people took to the streets in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for justice for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. So far, five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death. Community members say they're outraged by what happened and want to see changes in how communities are policed.
Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire
BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
Pasco County grows into sports destination, gives boost to local businesses and residents
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County is cementing its foothold as a sports destination, giving a big boost to local businesses and residents, according to the latest tourism impact report. A new report from Pasco County’s sports tourism agency, Florida’s Sports Coast, found visitors spent more than $636 million in...
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
Pasco County becoming a leading sports destination
Pasco County is cementing a reputation as a sports destination. People are coming from across the country for figure skating competitions, tennis tournaments and water sports.
More women joining medical school programs than ever before, new data shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New data shows more women are joining medical school programs than ever before, and some Tampa Bay area doctors hope to inspire the next generation to join medicine. Dr. Stacey Stone, a neonatologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, specializes in congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which is...
900-pound man loses half his body weight with help of minimally invasive bariatric surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new minimally invasive bariatric procedure is helping people lose weight with less downtime than traditional weight loss surgery. Leonard Degallerie's mother said her son's weight issues started in childhood. "He had a stomach virus. The doctor said it was a stomach bug, gave him a...
Mosaic sells golf resort built on phosphate land for $160 million
BOWLING GREEN Fla. - One of Florida’s most unusual and upscale golf resorts has been sold. Streamsong Resort in South Polk County sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land that was owned by the Mosaic Company. Now it's been sold for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC.
Lakewood senior signs with Ole Miss after just first football season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With pen put to paper, Chamberlain Campbell was officially an Ole Miss Rebel. "Never in my wildest dreams would I think it would progress to this," said the Lakewood High School senior defensive end. It was a signing day that Campbell truly never believed would come...
USDA proposes changes to nutrition standards in school cafeterias
TAMPA, Fla. - The US Department of Agriculture has proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, targeting sugar and sodium. The federal agency sets the standards for what kids can get in their school cafeterias. The USDA is honing in on ingredients with the proposed changes, and their may be a lot of changes to cafeteria menus coming to school districts across the nation.
Monster Jam - and all its dirt - return to Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - One of the most popular motorsport experiences in the world returns to Tampa Bay for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium. On Saturday and Sunday Monster Jam athletes and their 12,000 pound trucks will be competing in speed and skills competitions. Five-time Monster Jam World...
