Pasco County, FL

fox13news.com

FHP: Trooper injured in Wesley Chapel shootout that left 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Florida state trooper is recovering at a Tampa hospital following a fatal shootout in Wesley Chapel early Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on routine patrol around 3:15 a.m. driving northbound on I-75 when he pulled over to check on what he thought was a couple of disabled vehicles. According to troopers, the vehicles turned out to be stolen.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa group holds rally demanding change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

TAMPA, Fla. - A few dozen people took to the streets in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for justice for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. So far, five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death. Community members say they're outraged by what happened and want to see changes in how communities are policed.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire

BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

USDA proposes changes to nutrition standards in school cafeterias

TAMPA, Fla. - The US Department of Agriculture has proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, targeting sugar and sodium. The federal agency sets the standards for what kids can get in their school cafeterias. The USDA is honing in on ingredients with the proposed changes, and their may be a lot of changes to cafeteria menus coming to school districts across the nation.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Monster Jam - and all its dirt - return to Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - One of the most popular motorsport experiences in the world returns to Tampa Bay for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium. On Saturday and Sunday Monster Jam athletes and their 12,000 pound trucks will be competing in speed and skills competitions. Five-time Monster Jam World...
TAMPA, FL

