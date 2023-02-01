Read full article on original website
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. It's one of our favorite times of the year in...
Terrific Home on 15 Acres Waiting for a Buyer in Troup, Texas
While there is a lot to admire about this beautiful property in Troup, Texas it was the views of the property that stuck out to me. Looking through real estate photos of homes around Texas is fun to me, but I just noticed this property located in Troup that consists of 15 acres of land in East Texas.
Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]
A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas. I'm not sure why brought on the craving. It just hit me out of nowhere,...
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas
Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
Job Fair in Lufkin Features Starting Pay for Nurses at $90,000+
💖 Lufkin State Supported Living Center is hosting a job fair on Thursday. 💖 They are offering unprecedented salaries for many positions. 💖 As an example, RN's starting pay is over $58K. This is not the type of day where you would rather stay indoors and not...
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?
Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
KLTV
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator.
Get Ready for Closures, Detours in Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If your usual travel plans in Nacogdoches take you near downtown, be prepared to endure some delays and detours. A busy roadway just west of the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, February 7. This project on West Main Street will require lane closures...
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
SFA selects 10th and shortest-serving president in university history
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Former Stephen F. Austin President Dr. Scott Gordon stepped down in April 2022. Now 10 months later, the man who has been serving in his place as interim, Dr. Steve Westbrook has accepted the position. “Very honored by that and a little bit surprised because I will be only able to […]
KLTV
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
