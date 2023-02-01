ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, officials in St. Albans, West Virginia, say they are in the process of flushing their water lines. City officials tell dispatchers the problem with discolored water should be fixed by now. Officials say dispatchers should tell citizens to run their faucets if they report water problems. […]

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO