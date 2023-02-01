ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Related
WDTV

SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

City of St. Albans, West Virginia, flushing water lines

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, officials in St. Albans, West Virginia, say they are in the process of flushing their water lines. City officials tell dispatchers the problem with discolored water should be fixed by now. Officials say dispatchers should tell citizens to run their faucets if they report water problems. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol locates suspect in fatal I-80 hit skip

A suspect has been identified in a hit skip accident that took the life of a Masury man on Interstate 80 Wednesday. In a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified their suspect as 37-year-old Chris Beeghley of North Collins, New York. Troopers believe Beeghley was behind the wheel...
MASURY, OH
WOWK 13 News

SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

