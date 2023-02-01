Read full article on original website
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
Man arrested after pursuit, explosives found in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the […]
WDTV
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
wchstv.com
Woman pleads guilty in Vinton County, Ohio, double murder, prosecutors say
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A woman charged in a double homicide investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit murder, prosecutors said. Nicole Jones pleaded guilty to the charges in connection with the March 2022 deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew...
City of St. Albans, West Virginia, flushing water lines
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, officials in St. Albans, West Virginia, say they are in the process of flushing their water lines. City officials tell dispatchers the problem with discolored water should be fixed by now. Officials say dispatchers should tell citizens to run their faucets if they report water problems. […]
St. Albans, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to bank fraud, stolen mail
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans, West Virginia, man pleaded guilty Thursday to bank fraud and possession of stolen mail. According to court documents and statements made in court, Ernest Lee Alexander III, 33, of St. Albans, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the western part of Kanawha County on Dec. 13, […]
Broken ribs and spinal fractures: Brutal case of animal abuse under investigation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents at a St. Clairsville area hotel called the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department when they heard the sounds of a dog being beaten and screaming in pain. Deputies responded and called in Belmont County Hoof and Paw, who rescued the four-month old Husky pup. They say a vet exam showed […]
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
WOWK
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol locates suspect in fatal I-80 hit skip
A suspect has been identified in a hit skip accident that took the life of a Masury man on Interstate 80 Wednesday. In a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified their suspect as 37-year-old Chris Beeghley of North Collins, New York. Troopers believe Beeghley was behind the wheel...
SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?
Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
Bill would allow Virginia police to seize ATVs, dirt bikes if ridden illegally
The bill would allow local Virginia governments to pass an ordinance allowing law enforcement to seize and dispose of the ATV's and dirt bikes.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
