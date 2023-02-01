ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Vehicle catches fire in Sunland Park neighborhood

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Sunland Park Fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday night on the 200 block of Spruce Dr. near McNutt Rd.

According to officials, the vehicle was fully on fire upon arrival. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

