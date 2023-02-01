Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Audit of Diocese of Steubenville begins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An audit has begun of the Diocese of Steubenville, this coming on the heels of an announcement and then retraction of a merger with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, writing in Friday’s issue of the Diocesan newspaper, The Register, said Schneider Downs, which...
Train derailment causes huge fire in East Palestine, shelter in place ordered in Darlington Township
A major fire caused by a train derailment in East Palestine caused a shelter in place to be ordered for a township in Beaver County.
WTOV 9
AG Morrisey Gives Insight on Opioid Epidemic
Ohio County, WV — This past Thursday, Patrick Morrisey continued his tour of business forums throughout the Northern Panhandle with a stop in Wheeling. And the West Virginia Attorney General heard about the impact of opioids in Ohio County. But in return, Morrisey shared some encouraging progress that could help the friendly city.
WTOV 9
Rehabilitation underway on future multi business building along Wheeling's waterfront
WHEELING, W.Va. — A new spot is about to pop up just in time for summer near Wheeling Heritage Port with music, drinks food and more. Located on Water Street, Waterfront Hall is a three-story, multi business building featuring places to eat, sleep, and be merry. The plan for...
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio
WTAP
Marietta City Engineer says goodbye after 17 years
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Tucker is retiring as Marietta’s city engineer after 17 years of service. Thursday, city officials held a retirement party in the conference room of the engineering department, but Tucker’s focus is on the new reverse-osmosis treatment plant that will replace Marietta’s two existing water plants.
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta water treatment superintendent gets raise
MARIETTA – Jeff Kephart was all set to retire the first of this month as Superintendent of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution. But the city needs him, big time. Enough that they’re going to raise his pay by $25,000 for one more year’s service. The legislation to do so was approved as an emergency measure in Ordinance 198 by all council members attending Thursday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of Marietta City Council.
WTOV 9
Concealed Carry Class Held Again at Cabela's
Triadelphia, W.Va. — Over 30 people in the community came out for the opportunity to obtain a handgun certification that is valid not only in the state of West Virginia but also in the state of Virginia. The specific certifications offered were the West Virginia concealed handgun license and...
WTOV 9
West Virginia AG meets with local leaders in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been making the rounds throughout the Northern Panhandle conducting forums with local business leaders. His latest stop was Thursday in Wheeling. “We're updating people about what's going on in the office,” Morrisey said. “2022 was the busiest year ever...
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
WTOV 9
State officials introduce the West Virginia Budget Book
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey paid a visit to Wheeling to unveil software that makes the state one of the most financially transparent in the nation. Introducing the West Virginia Budget Book, a one-stop shop for taxpayers to have the same access to the state...
WTOV 9
Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Marshall County
With two coal fired units cranking out 5 million megawatt hours of steady and stable electric power annually, the 1,600 MW Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County consumes about 2.5 million tons of West Virginia coal a year. The Mitchel Power Plant provides 185 direct jobs and supports another 476...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Search for Gretchen Fleming taking place at Mountwood Park
PARKERSBURG — Hundreds of volunteers are gathering at Mountwood Park east of Parkersburg to conduct a search for a missing Vienna woman. The search is taking place two months since 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last known to have been seen, at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg. “Due...
Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
