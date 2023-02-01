MARIETTA – Jeff Kephart was all set to retire the first of this month as Superintendent of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution. But the city needs him, big time. Enough that they’re going to raise his pay by $25,000 for one more year’s service. The legislation to do so was approved as an emergency measure in Ordinance 198 by all council members attending Thursday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of Marietta City Council.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO