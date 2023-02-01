ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTOV 9

Audit of Diocese of Steubenville begins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An audit has begun of the Diocese of Steubenville, this coming on the heels of an announcement and then retraction of a merger with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, writing in Friday’s issue of the Diocesan newspaper, The Register, said Schneider Downs, which...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

AG Morrisey Gives Insight on Opioid Epidemic

Ohio County, WV — This past Thursday, Patrick Morrisey continued his tour of business forums throughout the Northern Panhandle with a stop in Wheeling. And the West Virginia Attorney General heard about the impact of opioids in Ohio County. But in return, Morrisey shared some encouraging progress that could help the friendly city.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
MARIETTA, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. 
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTAP

Marietta City Engineer says goodbye after 17 years

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Tucker is retiring as Marietta’s city engineer after 17 years of service. Thursday, city officials held a retirement party in the conference room of the engineering department, but Tucker’s focus is on the new reverse-osmosis treatment plant that will replace Marietta’s two existing water plants.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta water treatment superintendent gets raise

MARIETTA – Jeff Kephart was all set to retire the first of this month as Superintendent of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution. But the city needs him, big time. Enough that they’re going to raise his pay by $25,000 for one more year’s service. The legislation to do so was approved as an emergency measure in Ordinance 198 by all council members attending Thursday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of Marietta City Council.
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Concealed Carry Class Held Again at Cabela's

Triadelphia, W.Va. — Over 30 people in the community came out for the opportunity to obtain a handgun certification that is valid not only in the state of West Virginia but also in the state of Virginia. The specific certifications offered were the West Virginia concealed handgun license and...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTOV 9

West Virginia AG meets with local leaders in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been making the rounds throughout the Northern Panhandle conducting forums with local business leaders. His latest stop was Thursday in Wheeling. “We're updating people about what's going on in the office,” Morrisey said. “2022 was the busiest year ever...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

State officials introduce the West Virginia Budget Book

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey paid a visit to Wheeling to unveil software that makes the state one of the most financially transparent in the nation. Introducing the West Virginia Budget Book, a one-stop shop for taxpayers to have the same access to the state...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Search for Gretchen Fleming taking place at Mountwood Park

PARKERSBURG — Hundreds of volunteers are gathering at Mountwood Park east of Parkersburg to conduct a search for a missing Vienna woman. The search is taking place two months since 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last known to have been seen, at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg. “Due...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH

