NBC12

Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Two men injured after Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area. Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m. Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. HPD is currently...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
NORFOLK, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Attempt to identify persons of interest in home burglary

On Jan. 22, 2023 at approximately 4:44 a.m. several suspects forced entry into a residence in the 3000 block of Moreell Avenue. The suspects stole electronic devices and removed other items that were left on the property. The two suspects that were captured on video are pictured below. The vehicle that was used is also pictured below.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

