Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Related
Two Chesterfield residents arrested in Burnt Oak Drive homicide
Two Chesterfield residents have been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that took place in North Chesterfield on Thursday.
NBC12
Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
NBC12
Two men injured after Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area. Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m. Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. HPD is currently...
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood remembered as 'helpful, uplifting'
Police have identified the man killed early Thursday morning in Chesterfield as 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks.
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Falling Creek in Chesterfield, police investing
The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Family, friends of pregnant woman killed in Hampton shooting hoping for justice
It's a pain one Hampton Roads mother says no parent should have to experience. Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting on Jan. 30 in Hampton.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Richmond man killed in hit-and-run, Prince George police arrest suspect
The Prince George County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier in January.
Henrico Police investigating Kirkstone Circle homicide
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a home on Kirkstone Circle Thursday night.
Another pedestrian hit by car on VCU campus, one week after student’s death
A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the VCU campus, just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
NBC12
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County arrested two Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m.,...
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive
Chesterfield police responded to a report of a person shot at 12:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Attempt to identify persons of interest in home burglary
On Jan. 22, 2023 at approximately 4:44 a.m. several suspects forced entry into a residence in the 3000 block of Moreell Avenue. The suspects stole electronic devices and removed other items that were left on the property. The two suspects that were captured on video are pictured below. The vehicle that was used is also pictured below.
Comments / 0