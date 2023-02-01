ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track

Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders

It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa group holds rally demanding change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

TAMPA, Fla. - A few dozen people took to the streets in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for justice for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. So far, five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death. Community members say they're outraged by what happened and want to see changes in how communities are policed.
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 small, ailing manatees rescued off Florida coast, FWC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two small and ailing manatees rescued from the coast of Florida have been brought to SeaWorld Orlando to be treated. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatees were found on Monday with moderate cold stress and necrotic lesions near Placida in southwestern Florida, near Fort Myers. Both mammals were transported to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm

SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

