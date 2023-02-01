Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Mysuncoast.com
Official Ian death toll rises to 149
(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
Florida Golfers Move Plane Off Putting Green To Finish Hole After Emergency Landing
Golfers at Del Tura were shocked to see a plane making an emergency landing, but calmly moved it aside to finish off their hole
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Boat recoveries ongoing in SWFL
Four months after Hurricane Ian, homeowners and business owners are still struggling to remove boats that traveled several miles during the storm.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Longboat Observer
No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders
It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
fox13news.com
Tampa group holds rally demanding change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
TAMPA, Fla. - A few dozen people took to the streets in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for justice for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. So far, five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death. Community members say they're outraged by what happened and want to see changes in how communities are policed.
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
fox35orlando.com
2 small, ailing manatees rescued off Florida coast, FWC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two small and ailing manatees rescued from the coast of Florida have been brought to SeaWorld Orlando to be treated. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatees were found on Monday with moderate cold stress and necrotic lesions near Placida in southwestern Florida, near Fort Myers. Both mammals were transported to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
