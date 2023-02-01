ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Food banks scramble as pandemic benefits end this month

There are serious concerns about people struggling to pay for food.Due to federal spending cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as CalFresh in California, food banks and pantries across the state are scrambling to stock up because benefits for low-income families are ending this month.Current monthly benefits are $281; that number drops to $23 per month in March.Food prices in California have skyrocketed with increases from 2 to 18 percent depending on the product.Approximately 250,000 families in Orange County alone could be affected.There are also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores may affect the broader state economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry

“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program

A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
LONG BEACH, CA
palisadesnews.com

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
NBC Los Angeles

Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
scvnews.com

More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Healthy soil can be a climate change solution

Mollie Engelhardt’s farm looks messy. Every inch of Sow a Heart Farm in Fillmore, Calif., is growing one of more than 300 types of plants. In between the rows of fruit trees, Engelhardt has got organic peppers, garlic, broccoli, and cauliflower, all covered with a thin layer of grass or clover. On a recently harvested plot, chickens and sheep are eating the scraps, churning the soil so it’ll be ready to plant again.
FILLMORE, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy