Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
yovenice.com
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes
Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
Food banks scramble as pandemic benefits end this month
There are serious concerns about people struggling to pay for food.Due to federal spending cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as CalFresh in California, food banks and pantries across the state are scrambling to stock up because benefits for low-income families are ending this month.Current monthly benefits are $281; that number drops to $23 per month in March.Food prices in California have skyrocketed with increases from 2 to 18 percent depending on the product.Approximately 250,000 families in Orange County alone could be affected.There are also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores may affect the broader state economy.
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
NBC Los Angeles
About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program
A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
palisadesnews.com
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
Where In L.A. Is Mayor Bass’s Homelessness Initiative Headed Next?
The new mayor launched the Inside Safe initiative quickly upon her inauguration. But with some encampments cleared, questions swirl about where it’s headed next The post Where In L.A. Is Mayor Bass’s Homelessness Initiative Headed Next? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Friday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual Transit Equity Day, which honors the...
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
kcrw.com
Healthy soil can be a climate change solution
Mollie Engelhardt’s farm looks messy. Every inch of Sow a Heart Farm in Fillmore, Calif., is growing one of more than 300 types of plants. In between the rows of fruit trees, Engelhardt has got organic peppers, garlic, broccoli, and cauliflower, all covered with a thin layer of grass or clover. On a recently harvested plot, chickens and sheep are eating the scraps, churning the soil so it’ll be ready to plant again.
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
