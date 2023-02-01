There are serious concerns about people struggling to pay for food.Due to federal spending cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as CalFresh in California, food banks and pantries across the state are scrambling to stock up because benefits for low-income families are ending this month.Current monthly benefits are $281; that number drops to $23 per month in March.Food prices in California have skyrocketed with increases from 2 to 18 percent depending on the product.Approximately 250,000 families in Orange County alone could be affected.There are also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores may affect the broader state economy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO