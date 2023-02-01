Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO