numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable on Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson continues to deal with thigh soreness and is questionable to face Toronto on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Raptors. Jackson's Sunday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Anthony Gill (health protocols) remains out Friday for Wizards
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will not play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gill will remain in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols to kick off the weekend. In 36 games this season, Gill is averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins starting on Saturday, Isaiah Joe coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins will get the start on Saturday with Isaiah Joe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 25.7 minutes against Houston. Wiggins' Saturday projection includes 9.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Saturday with Mike Muscala entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 16.9 minutes against the Rockets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 6.4...
numberfire.com
Hawks' AJ Griffin makes start on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Griffin will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) active for Houston's Friday matchup against Raptors
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smith Jr. will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a hip ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Houston's rookie to score 26.2 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off the bench for Pacers on Thursday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Duarte will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Nembhard getting the start. Our models expect Duarte to play 23.5 minutes against the Lakers. Duarte's Thursday projection includes 11.2...
