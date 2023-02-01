Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) available on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Green's Saturday projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell starting for inactive De'Aron Fox (personal) on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After De'Aaron Fox was held out for personal reasons, Mitchell will start at point guard on Friday night. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mitchell to score 26.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) active for Houston's Friday matchup against Raptors
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smith Jr. will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a hip ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Houston's rookie to score 26.2 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Gill (health protocols) remains out Friday for Wizards
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will not play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gill will remain in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols to kick off the weekend. In 36 games this season, Gill is averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford (illness) on Friday, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Gafford will rejoin Washington's starting lineup after 24-year old was sidelined one game with an illness. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Gafford to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) ready to play for Pacers Thursday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said he will play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton is ready to play for the first time since January 11. The Pacers may put Haliburton on a minutes limit in his first game back, but T.J. McConnell will likely move out of the starting lineup and Chris Duarte will take a hit.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) active Saturday, replacing Vlatko Cancar in Nuggets lineup
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is replacing Vlatko Cancar in the starting lineup on Saturday. Gordon has been upgraded from questionable and cleared to return after missing last game.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
