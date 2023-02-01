Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Upstate Family Health recieves $30,000 in funding from Excellus BCBS
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center received a $30,000 Health Equity Award in support of its Integrated Behavioral Health, Primary Care and Substance Abuse program from Excellus BCBS. “Bringing these three important components under one roof enhances patient care. By providing comprehensive care that includes substance abuse services and...
THC-infused gummies present new problem for schools
ROME, NY (WKTV) - THC-infused gummies are presenting a new problem for schools in New York, especially at the elementary level. “We’re not the only school that has kids that might bring edibles into school, even on a daily basis,” said Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake. “It just happens to be that this one student talked about it and we were able to address it.”
Cannabis growing classes offered at SUNY Morrisville
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- SUNY Morrisville is teaching students how to grow the very best cannabis plants they can, but Jennifer Gilbert-Jenkins, the associate professor of agriculture science, says don’t expect to get high from the plants grown here. "On this campus we are not growing adult use at all....
SQSPCA hosting 'Community Cat Forum' on Thursday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will be hosting a 'Community Cat Forum' on Thursday at 4 p.m. “Community cats” is a term used by the American SPCA to describe outdoor, un-owned, free-roaming cats. The SQSPCA Executive Director, Stacie Haynes got a panel of animal welfare specialists and advocates together to address growing community cat issues in Otsego County.
UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol. Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
Reward offered in Herkimer animal abandonment case
Herkimer, N.Y.—Miracle, the dog abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday night is truly living up to her name. After spending hours outdoors after being abandoned and then hit by a car, she was found, alive on Friday by volunteers from the society. Humane society president Robert Schrader says, while she is doing well, she still has a long road ahead.
Utica Zoo offering first 'Night Prowl' tour on Feb. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo is offering its first 'Night Prowl" tour of the year on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Small groups will be guided around the zoo, experiencing fun activities as a way of learning more about nocturnal animals and their adaptations. Visitors may also have the chance to meet some of the Zoo’s nocturnal animals.
50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors
UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
Herkimer County Humane Society officials say abandoned dog was overbred, infested with fleas
HERKIMER, N.Y.-- the dog abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday night now has a name. Miracle, as shelter staff have named her, was examined yesterday by the humane society's veterinarian. The examination found that miracle is about 6 years old and has been subjected to overbreeding. According to...
Cherry Valley cat rescue doesn't go as planned
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. -- Charlie and his wife are in their 80s, and have done their best to care for dozens of stray cats in their Cherry Valley neighborhood, for years. "There's probably 50 drop-offs. They see me feeding cats and they drop more on me," says Charlie, leaning on a cane. "I'm on food stamps but I buy them tuna on food stamps."
Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid
UTICA, N.Y. -- $65,000 in grants were given to the City of Utica from National Grid as part of it's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and energy. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
Mug Club: RFA Rhapsody
ROME, N.Y. -- RFA Rhapsody, a collegiate acapella invitational at Rome Free Academy took place over the weekend. The performance kicked off at 7:30 p.m. with tickets costing just $5. Special guest RFA Rhapsody performed for all who attended.
Durham School Transportation Services holding job fair
UTICA, N.Y. -- Durham School Transportation Services will be holding a job fair on Friday at 10 a.m. for licensed school bus drivers. They will offer a Driver Training Program for anyone interested in getting a commercial driver's license to drive a school bus. Those who would like to be a driver must be at least 21 years old and have a valid NYS driver's license.
Mug Club: Holy Trinity Bingo
UTICA, N.Y. -- Bingo night took place on Saturday in Utica at Holy Trinity's school gymnasium. Doors opened at 4 p.m. and Bingo kicked off at 6:15 p.m. Not to worry if you missed out on this Bingo night there will be more Bingo nights held on Saturday's with the next one scheduled for Feb. 11.
Multiple pipes burst inside former Observer-Dispatch building in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The deputy chief of the Utica Fire Department stumbled upon a flood at the former Utica Observer-Dispatch building on Monday. While he was driving by, the deputy chief noticed water pouring down the steps in front of one of the doors. The water was shut off...
Local prices hovering around same average as this time last year
Gas prices in New York have decreased about 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA, the average price of regular gas in the state was $3.55 on Monday. In the Utica area, the average is a bit higher at $3.61, but is also down 2 cents from last week.
No tax increase included in Utica mayor's budget proposal for 2023-24
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presented his $79.9 million 2023-24 budget proposal on Tuesday, avoiding a tax increase by working with other city leaders. This is the city’s fifth consecutive year without a tax increase. Here is Palmieri's budget breakdown:. Police department: 38%. Fire department: 28%
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
