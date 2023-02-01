Read full article on original website
randog1
3d ago
albany crooks and thugs are having to expand their area of crime! people need to start carrying their own protection since the high paid commissioners and mayor won't address the horrible crime rate!
Reply
3
Lisa Sheffield
3d ago
Find them & send them back to Gray because the judges in Gray will not play with them like the ones in Albany does!!!
Reply
4
Related
WALB 10
Study puts Georgia in top 10 for deadly road rage shootings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report ranks Georgia at No. 7 in fatal road-rage shootings. The study is part of the “State of the American Driver” report put together by the makers of Jerry, an app that compares car insurance prices. The report analyzes all types of numbers related to driving, ranging from car purchasing to car crime.
WALB 10
Several Southwest Ga. counties getting car seat grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are getting a mini car seat grant. The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Over 100 Department of Public Health departments will be getting the grant. Several southwest Georgia counties like Berrien, Colquitt, Lowndes, Lee, Irwin, Thomas, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia
Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
stjohnsource.com
Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix
Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
travellens.co
20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA
The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you...
Lawyer for Grinstead case suspect, Bo Dukes, wants charges thrown out
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of this case. A lawyer for Bo Dukes, who is still facing charges in the death of Tara Grinstead, will ask a judge Tuesday to throw those charges out. That would effectively end...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for deadly Baldwin home invasion
UPDATE: The GBI says a juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County for the shooting incident that left an 18-year-old dead. They have also identified the victim as Syee Devon Havior. The GBI describes the incident in further detail, saying the call came into the 911 center about a man...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
WALB 10
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower
When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich Black history and a town filled with people with Southern hospitality. But the downtown area is something that many people can agree needs a little love. New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Updated: Jan....
Comments / 5