Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster teen arrested on attempted homicide charge, two others wanted

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers and court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multiple Lancaster teens arrested for guns within 14 hours

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teens were arrested on gun charges during two incidents within 14 hours of each other. On February 1 at 11:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Justin Cabrera in the area of Dauphin Street and S. Lime Street. Police say Cabrera fled on food and a firearm fell out of his waistband.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

