Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
Lancaster teen arrested on attempted homicide charge, two others wanted
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers and court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.
Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
Extremely Drunk Lititz Man Flees Multiple Crashes, Police Say
A man from Lititz was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the highest rate when he hit multiple cars in separate crashes fleeing every time, authorities explain in a release on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Brian Keith Fisher was discovered to be drunk when officers with...
Multiple Lancaster teens arrested for guns within 14 hours
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teens were arrested on gun charges during two incidents within 14 hours of each other. On February 1 at 11:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Justin Cabrera in the area of Dauphin Street and S. Lime Street. Police say Cabrera fled on food and a firearm fell out of his waistband.
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police
A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say. Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police. The collision occurred on the...
Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
