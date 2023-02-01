Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
pullmanradio.com
WSU President Kirk Schulz Announces Plan To Address Issues At The Institution
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has announced that his administration will be working to address the institution’s current struggles. Schulz posted a statement on the WSU website on Thursday outlining his plan. He will try to address dropping enrollment, WSU’s significant drop in the U.S. News & World Reports annual college rankings, budget cuts, and the athletics department deficit.
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
idahoednews.org
A behind-the-scenes look at another U of I abortion controversy
In mid-September, the national controversy surrounding abortion threw University of Idaho President C. Scott Green into damage control. Green blasted one familiar foe: critics of public higher education, who he again labeled “conflict entrepreneurs.” And he called out an unlikely adversary: a New York City high school student.
uiargonaut.com
Vandal Solutions and ASUI come together for student memorial
In a collaboration between ASUI and Vandal Solutions, over $28,000 has been raised to fund a memorial for the victims of the Moscow homicides. Vandal Solutions is a student-run non-profit led by University of Idaho students enrolled in the class as part of the College of Business and Economics. The bracelets are being sold on UI’s online marketplace through Feb. 28.
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
uiargonaut.com
Vandals slash Vikings in 77-70 victory
The Idaho Vandals have caught fire late in the season. After a 68-61 Battle of the Domes victory over Idaho State, Idaho stayed hot with a 77-70 win over the Portland State Vikings to claim their third victory in a row. The Vandals came into the game 8-13 (4-6) with...
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother father at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — 54-year-old Sandra McCarty of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, charged with first-degree attempted murder of her own father, an 81-year-old receiving care at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Staff called 911 just after 8 a.m. when a nurse aid walked in the room and...
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
eastidahonews.com
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho
LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
pullmanradio.com
Grand Opening For New Colfax Coffee Shop SHOTZ Monday Morning
A new coffee shop in Colfax will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday morning. The Whitman County Gazette reports that SHOTZ will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at 11:00. SHOTZ is at the old Taco Time at 638 North Main Street. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
Big Country's Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.
