ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and...
WTOP

Germany gets 1st and 2nd at bobsled worlds; US takes 3rd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship Saturday, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy