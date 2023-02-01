Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys soccer squads earn top four seeds for CIF soccer playoffs (brackets)
JSerra High School’s boys soccer team, the Trinity League champion, is seeded No. 1 in the CIF Division 1 playoffs that begin next week. Sunny Hills, the Freeway League champion, is seeded second. In Division 2, Anaheim is seeded third and San Clemente seeded fourth. Canyon is seeded fourth...
ocsportszone.com
TEAM PHOTOS: Talented seniors wrap up high school careers at all-star football game
Among the players in the all-star game Saturday night were South players (from left) Ethan Wheeler, Irvine; Adam Harper, Northwood; Joey Ricci, Irvine and Josiah Molina, Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Talented high school seniors in Orange County showcased their talents one more time Saturday...
ocsportszone.com
Three OC teams earn top seeds in CIF girls water polo playoffs (brackets)
Three Orange County teams earned top seeds for the CIF girls water polo playoffs that begin on Tuesday, CIF officials announced Saturday. Crestview League champion Foothill is seeded first in the open division. Orange Lutheran, Los Alamitos and Laguna Beach are also seeded in the top four for the open division.
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
ocsportszone.com
SCHEDULE: Sage Hill vs. Laguna Hills in championship game of PCL boys basketball tourney
Sage Hill’s basketball team is led by 6-8 junior Carter Bryant who came out of the game after scoring 40 points Wednesday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League boys basketball tournament wraps up Friday night, Feb. 3 at Portola High School. Top-seeded Sage...
CIF L.A. City Section 2022-23 boys basketball playoff brackets announced: Scores, matchups, game times
Who's ready for L.A. City Section playoff hoops? You are. And so are we. The CIFLACS released its boys basketball playoff seedings and schedules on Saturday afternoon, and all of SBLive's City Section boys hoops postseason brackets are linked below. The Open Division kicks off play on Friday, Feb. ...
Laguna Hills High School girls varsity wrestling team, in its first season, reaches CIF finals
Big dreams and hard work came together for the Laguna Hills High School girls' varsity wrestling team Wednesday, when they competed in CIF finals in their first year as a team.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores and highlights for OC high school basketball on Thursday night, Feb. 2
Note: Laguna Hils will meet Sage Hill in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Portola. Beckman 61, Irvine 34: Caydon Do had 15 points and Jaden Santos nine points to lead to lead Beckman. Irvine was led by Daniel Shin, who scored 10 points. The Vaqueros continued to play without their top player, 6-4 sophomore center Cooper Stearns, who is out injured, according to Coach Harry Meussner. Stearns is expected back for the CIF playoffs if Irvine (14-13) receives an at-large berth, the coach added.
ocsportszone.com
Updates on the 63rd annual North-South All-Star Classic from Newport Harbor
It’s a big night of high school football as the 63rd Annual North-South All-Star Classic is held at Newport Harbor High School Saturday night. The South leads the series 33-26 and has won the last seven games. Tom Connolly will be writing about the game and Fernando M. Donado...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic
South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
foxla.com
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
saintscroll.com
The Royal Wedding of San Dimas High School
San Dimas High School’s beloved history teacher, Danny Feola, just got married. Married in November 2022 in San Diego, Feola entered his wedding through a boat and made a grand entrance alongside his groomsmen. They first met in 2020 through mutual friends but also matched on a dating app,...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
The 43rd Annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival Announces, Adai Lamar, On-Air Personality, as the Grand Marshal
Deemed “A family reunion” by R&B Sensation and the ’22 Grand Marshal Mr. Kenny Lattimore; and echoed by all that attended, SOCAL’s Biggest Black History Parade and Orange County’s most celebrated event is back for its 43rd year!. The 43rd Annual Orange County Black History...
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Cathy Thomas Cooks Skirt Steak with Michael Rossi
The renowned O.C. chef adds fried fingerling potatoes, too. The post Cathy Thomas Cooks Skirt Steak with Michael Rossi appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
Comments / 1