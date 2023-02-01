ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ocsportszone.com

Final scores and highlights for OC high school basketball on Thursday night, Feb. 2

Note: Laguna Hils will meet Sage Hill in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Portola. Beckman 61, Irvine 34: Caydon Do had 15 points and Jaden Santos nine points to lead to lead Beckman. Irvine was led by Daniel Shin, who scored 10 points. The Vaqueros continued to play without their top player, 6-4 sophomore center Cooper Stearns, who is out injured, according to Coach Harry Meussner. Stearns is expected back for the CIF playoffs if Irvine (14-13) receives an at-large berth, the coach added.
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic

South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
ldfalconflash.com

California State University Long Beach

California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
saintscroll.com

The Royal Wedding of San Dimas High School

San Dimas High School’s beloved history teacher, Danny Feola, just got married. Married in November 2022 in San Diego, Feola entered his wedding through a boat and made a grand entrance alongside his groomsmen. They first met in 2020 through mutual friends but also matched on a dating app,...
SAN DIMAS, CA
newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA

