Madison, WI

mark antlfinger
3d ago

Just a reminder to our "I'm above the rules class". When you turn right or left in a roundabout, use your blinkers as if your at an intersection. Don't, be butthurt because you didn't receive the right of way! Happens all the time.

smh in milwaukee
3d ago

I hope they replace all intersections in Milwaukee with roundabouts and you could thank all the reckless drivers for that.

Dagmar Wolf Wundrock
2d ago

DMV Could send information about the use of roundabouts with annual plate renewals. Most people have never been informed.

Channel 3000

Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange

LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin EMS shortage: 'Operating on skeleton crews'

MADISON, Wis. - Staffing and funding problems are putting emergency medical services (EMS) at risk of falling apart in several communities across the state. "Our volunteer EMS systems or our part-time EMS systems are collapsing because we don't have enough funding, and we don't have enough people to staff them," said James Small, the manager of rural EMS outreach.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce millions in grants to improve state harbors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin DOT, today announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WSAW

HOPE Consortium installs opioid kits in central, northern Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the opioid epidemic evolves in Wisconsin organizations across the HOPE Consortium service area have partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to install additional Nalox-ZONE boxes in central and northern Wisconsin. HOPE Consortium is a collaborative rural model for substance use disorder treatment and recovery support...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

