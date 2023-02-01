Read full article on original website
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule
For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams. This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league...
Eagles' Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl
Autumn Lockwood to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It may be winter, but Autumn is making history. Autumn Lockwood, that is. Lockwood, an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the first Black woman to coach in...
