Philadelphia, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.

Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Progressive Working Families Party announces support for mayoral candidate Helen Gym

The progressive Working Families Party announced their support for former City Councilmember Helen Gym in her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. The coalition formally endorsed Gym, a 1993 graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences and a 1996 graduate of Penn’s Graduate School of Education, at a press conference outside City Hall on Monday, signaling that it will mobilize members and volunteers to support her in the mayoral race.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to

Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals. Editor's note: This chart has been corrected to show that Derek Green had $440.5k cash on hand, not $246.5k, as city data initially indicated. Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case. A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania. House Republicans want Krasner out. They […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

