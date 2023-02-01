Read full article on original website
Acting city controller resigns ahead of expected run in May primary
Christy Brady has resigned as acting city controller of Philadelphia and is expected to announce that she plans to officially run for the controller’s seat.
Montgomery County swears in first Black woman to Board of Commissioners
Montgomery County commissioners made history this week as the board swore in its latest member, Jamila Winder, the first African American woman to serve as Montgomery County commissioner.
Finance reports for crowded Philly mayor's race show lopsided funding among candidates
Candidates in Philadelphia’s mayor’s race have filed campaign finance reports for 2022. One candidate, Allan Domb, has more than $5 million in his campaign war chest — more than five times as much as any other candidate.
fox29.com
FOX 29 Presents You Decide: Philadelphia's Next Mayor
Philadelphia is in the middle of what may be a historic season. With so many candidates in the running for the city's next mayor, it's important to have all the information to make educated decisions.
delawarevalleynews.com
Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.
Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
thedp.com
Progressive Working Families Party announces support for mayoral candidate Helen Gym
The progressive Working Families Party announced their support for former City Councilmember Helen Gym in her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. The coalition formally endorsed Gym, a 1993 graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences and a 1996 graduate of Penn’s Graduate School of Education, at a press conference outside City Hall on Monday, signaling that it will mobilize members and volunteers to support her in the mayoral race.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
Chester receiver asks bankruptcy court to put brakes on $276.5 million DELCORA sale
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is trying to stop the sale of the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).
City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
Democratic City Committee endorses candidates for city council-at-large
The race for Philadelphia city council-at-large took a turn Tuesday night when the Democratic city committee made its endorsements in the race.
We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to
Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals. Editor's note: This chart has been corrected to show that Derek Green had $440.5k cash on hand, not $246.5k, as city data initially indicated. Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and...
Lost tax revenue in Philadelphia | PennLive letters
Has anyone calculated the estimated tax revenue and tourist revenue being lost by having people living in the streets of Philadelphia?. Will schools feel safe in having their students go on field trips to Independence Hall?. Joseph Russian, Harrisburg, Pa.
How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case. A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania. House Republicans want Krasner out. They […]
Zoning overlay for Cobbs Creek Golf Course passes despite community concerns
Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a controversial bill Thursday that exempts the renovation of the city-owned Cobbs Creek Golf Course from rules meant to prevent erosion. Residents and advocates opposed the zoning overlay out of fear it could lead to additional tree loss and exacerbate flooding downstream. “Trust the fact...
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
