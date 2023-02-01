Megan Rapinoe back with US for SheBelieves Cup

1 of 2

Megan Rapinoe is set to return for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup after missing the team’s recent trip to New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

Rapinoe has made 197 appearances for the United States and she could reach 200 during the tournament, which begins Feb. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

Thirteen U.S. women have reached the 200-game milestone. Alex Morgan was the most recent, making her 200th appearance in a match against Germany in November. She will be honored before the team’s SheBelieves opener against Canada.

Japan plays Brazil to open the round-robin tournament at Exploria Stadium, followed by the U.S. game against rival Canada. The tournament moves to Nashville on Feb. 19, with the Americans facing Japan followed by Brazil against Canada.

The final matches will be in Frisco, Texas. Canada plays Japan before the United States meets Brazil. The winner is determined by points.

Rapinoe and Morgan were among the 23 players on the U.S. roster announced Wednesday for the annual tournament. Defender Tierna Davidson, who is coming back to the team after an ACL injury, will join training but not play in the matches.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski continues to tweak his roster and look at different combinations as the United States prepares for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sophia Smith, the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year, is still recovering from a foot injury and was not included on the roster. Catarina Macario is rehabbing from an ACL injury but is expected to join her club team in Lyon later this month. Smith and Macario were also absent from the team’s training camp in New Zealand last month.

“It will show us where the team is now, but I don’t think it will be a real parameter of where the team is gonna be 5 1/2 months from now. Because I know we’re going to try different things, and test different combinations of players. I’m sure that the same thing will happen with the teams that we’re going to face,” Andonovski said about the latest roster. “So I don’t think it will show the exact level of where the teams are at.”

Midfielder Sam Mewis announced Tuesday that she required a second surgery on her right knee and will likely miss the World Cup. Andonovski also suggested that Julie Ertz, who gave birth to a son in August, would not be ready for the tournament this summer.

The United State roster by position, including club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit. )

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

