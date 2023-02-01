ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’

Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wrmj.com

City Remains Committed To Northside Lofts Project; Developer Resubmitting For Tax Credits

An update involving the proposed project at the former Northside school. The first attempt for tax credits to spur the Northside Lofts development was turned down by the Illinois Housing Development Authority last spring. But Economic Growth Corporation, the developer for the project, is resubmitting it to the agency. Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update to the city council earlier this month.
ALEDO, IL
KWQC

Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash. Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Fulton police rescue man from drowning

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide

A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Open Letter To The Iowan Who Might’ve Faked Her Cancer

This is just despicable... Iowa Teen Accused of Faking Cancer In Elaborate Scam. We shared with you the story of a young teen who is facing serious charges. Her name is Maddison Russo and she is a 19-year-old student turned social media influencer. Russo attends St. Ambrose University and for almost a YEAR she has been claiming that she has several severe forms of cancer.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
khqa.com

Montrose man facing drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
MONTROSE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect used gun, knife to threaten victim, police allege

A 19-year-old Park View man is behind bars after police allege he threatened a victim with a gun and a knife. Thadis Boutwell faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records show. About 2 p.m. Jan. 13, Davenport Police responded to Brady Street Mart, 3107 Brady St., for a...
DAVENPORT, IA

