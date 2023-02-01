Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
wrmj.com
City Remains Committed To Northside Lofts Project; Developer Resubmitting For Tax Credits
An update involving the proposed project at the former Northside school. The first attempt for tax credits to spur the Northside Lofts development was turned down by the Illinois Housing Development Authority last spring. But Economic Growth Corporation, the developer for the project, is resubmitting it to the agency. Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update to the city council earlier this month.
tspr.org
Galesburg legal counsel responds to alleged Open Meeting Act violations by city council
In response to alleged violations of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Galesburg’s legal counsel told the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the closed session meetings of the city council were authorized, in part because a federal discrimination complaint against the city was being discussed. Ward One Council Member Bradley...
KWQC
Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash. Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
wrmj.com
WRMJ High School Spotlight: MERCO’s Hillman Sings Her Way To All State
WRMJ visited with Mercer County High School’s Magge Hillman this week. She along with classmate Mia Ward have earned all state choir honors from the Illinois Music Education Association.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate. According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
Quad Cities dealing with with car thefts of Kia, Hyundai models
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundais across the country. The trend continues to afflict the Quad Cities region as well. Rock Island Police say 74 total Kia and Hyundai cars were stolen in 2022 alone, more than any other kind. According to the Insurance Institute...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide
A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
Open Letter To The Iowan Who Might’ve Faked Her Cancer
This is just despicable... Iowa Teen Accused of Faking Cancer In Elaborate Scam. We shared with you the story of a young teen who is facing serious charges. Her name is Maddison Russo and she is a 19-year-old student turned social media influencer. Russo attends St. Ambrose University and for almost a YEAR she has been claiming that she has several severe forms of cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect used gun, knife to threaten victim, police allege
A 19-year-old Park View man is behind bars after police allege he threatened a victim with a gun and a knife. Thadis Boutwell faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records show. About 2 p.m. Jan. 13, Davenport Police responded to Brady Street Mart, 3107 Brady St., for a...
