KATU.com
Success 101: Advice on Sharpening Your Mental Toolkit
He says to be a successful leader, you have to develop the "Military Mindset" and sharpen your mental toolkit. Veteran, leadership expert, and author of "So, You Want to be a Leader: Secrets of a Lifetime of Success", William Merck shared his advice! For more information on Bill, CLICK HERE.
Why Time Outs Don't Work
Time Outs are a popular form of discipline but our parenting expert Tia Slightham doesn't believe they are effective. She offered solutions to try instead of the automatic Time Out. For more information about parent coaching from Tia, visit her website here.
