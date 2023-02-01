ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica

Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
WRAL

Woman finds birth family using 23andMe

A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time.
WRAL

Disney World union members reject contract offer

CNN — Unionized workers at Disney World have rejected a contract proposal from the company that would have given them at least a $1 an hour raise each year over the five-year life of the rejected offer. The 32,000 Disney employees, members of six different unions, had been urged...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Offices are more than 50% filled for the first time since the pandemic started

CNN — Nearly three years after the pandemic began, American offices are finally more than halfway filled again as workers have gradually returned to the office. Office occupancy across 10 major US cities crossed 50.4% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since early 2020, according to security swipe tracker Kastle Systems. That marks the first time occupancy has crossed the 50% mark since March 2020, when many offices sent workers home because of Covid.
Arachna Arora

Generate highly income through part time job work

As the economy is getting worse, many people are looking to get employed. However, there are people who have a part time job despite the poor economy. They have to work even when they have no choice but to do so. The reason behind this is that they take care of their families and also save money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy