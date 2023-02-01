Read full article on original website
Amazon Claims $500 Million Raised For Small Charities Had No Impact, New Plans For Corporate Projects Sparks Backlash
When a company earns billions within days, it is hard for them to see how the $500 million raised between 2013 to 2022 makes any difference for charities. That is the stance Amazon has taken over its initiative called Amazon Smiles.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Mysterious donors are paying millions to run commercials for Jesus during the Super Bowl
The “He Gets Us” campaign will run two ads during the big game.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
WRAL
Woman finds birth family using 23andMe
A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time.
WRAL
Disney World union members reject contract offer
CNN — Unionized workers at Disney World have rejected a contract proposal from the company that would have given them at least a $1 an hour raise each year over the five-year life of the rejected offer. The 32,000 Disney employees, members of six different unions, had been urged...
WRAL
Offices are more than 50% filled for the first time since the pandemic started
CNN — Nearly three years after the pandemic began, American offices are finally more than halfway filled again as workers have gradually returned to the office. Office occupancy across 10 major US cities crossed 50.4% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since early 2020, according to security swipe tracker Kastle Systems. That marks the first time occupancy has crossed the 50% mark since March 2020, when many offices sent workers home because of Covid.
