Recycling Authority Works Towards New Recycling Center
The Alpena Resource Recovery Facility is a county funded program to handle recyclable materials. The county wanted them to form an authority, and that authority became official last month. They’re now called Northeast Michigan Materials Management Authority, and there is a representative that is part of it who represents other...
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
Alcona County Commissioner Looks to Ease Tension Between Board, Veterans
While the Alcona County Board of Commissioners and the Alcona County Veterans Affairs Department have not seen eye–to–eye on many things in the past year and a half or so, one newly–elected member of the board thinks he can solve some of those problems. Craig Johnston has...
Alpena Wraps Up MIHL Showcase with Win
TRENTON, MI- Losing a long winning streak can lead you down one of two paths. The preferred path is using it as added motivation to make sure it does not happen again. The feared path is that one loss can lead to another, especially with just 12 hours between games. Ben Henry was more than pleased with the path his Wildcats chose.
