Alpena, MI

wbkb11.com

Recycling Authority Works Towards New Recycling Center

The Alpena Resource Recovery Facility is a county funded program to handle recyclable materials. The county wanted them to form an authority, and that authority became official last month. They’re now called Northeast Michigan Materials Management Authority, and there is a representative that is part of it who represents other...
ALPENA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
wbkb11.com

Alpena Wraps Up MIHL Showcase with Win

TRENTON, MI- Losing a long winning streak can lead you down one of two paths. The preferred path is using it as added motivation to make sure it does not happen again. The feared path is that one loss can lead to another, especially with just 12 hours between games. Ben Henry was more than pleased with the path his Wildcats chose.
ALPENA, MI

