Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Tennessee , multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.FORECAST | Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in Middle TN
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to the concern for icy conditions.Jump To: A–Z 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public SchoolClosed Tomorrow
D
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM
H
Houston County Schools
Erin Public SchoolClosed Tomorrow
L
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public SchoolClosed Thursday, no extended care
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public SchoolDelayed 1 hour
S
Stewart County Schools
Dover Public SchoolClosed Tomorrow
If you don’t see the list above, click here .
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Houston, Perry, Lewis, Hickman, Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Cheatham Counties beginning at 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee
There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Henry, Carroll, and Benton Counties through 6 am Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Decatur County until 6 am Thursday.
For many school districts, this marks the third day in a row that winter weather concerns have resulted in cancellations.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
