Tennessee State

Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDwrC_0kZLmW8N00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Tennessee , multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.

FORECAST | Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in Middle TN

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays for Thursday due to the concern for icy conditions.

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tomorrow

D

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Opening at 10:00 AM

H

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lewis County Schools

Hohenwald Public School

Closed Thursday, no extended care

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Delayed 1 hour

S

Stewart County Schools

Dover Public School

Closed Tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Houston, Perry, Lewis, Hickman, Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Cheatham Counties beginning at 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.

ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Henry, Carroll, and Benton Counties through 6 am Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Decatur County until 6 am Thursday.

For many school districts, this marks the third day in a row that winter weather concerns have resulted in cancellations.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

