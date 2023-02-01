ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Matters of the Heart: Signs women should know regarding heart disease

By Stephanie Hudson
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xblKM_0kZLmOJn00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When it comes to matters of the heart, men and women are often different. That holds true both in love and the actual muscle that keeps you alive.

Hallice Waddell has a whole new outlook on life since having a heart attack last April.

“Every heartbeat that I have is a thank you Lord!”

Waddell is also a cardiac nurse of more than 30 years at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

“I know the symptoms. I teach my patients about the signs and the symptoms, but at that time, I wasn’t even thinking about any cardiac disease,” she told 10 On your Side.

She was simply bringing a couple of light bags of groceries inside and couldn’t catch her breath, she explained. “Everybody assumes if you have a heart attack, it’s a severe discomfort. That’s not true.”

Dr. Ashesh Buch, a Cardiologist, also with Chesapeake Regional, said women often experience different symptoms then men do.

Women sometimes feel:

  • Chest burning
  • Breathlessness
  • Neck, shoulder, back, arm or jaw discomfort
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Lightheadedness or dizziness
  • Fatigue

“When they walk or exert themselves, they get the symptoms. When they stop, it goes away,” Dr. Buch said.

Women over the age of 60 are more at risk for heart attack, however, heart disease and heart attacks are becoming more common in women over age 45. Doctors say it’s important to get conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity diagnosed and under control.

In Waddell’s case, she said the only way to get rid of that shortness of breath was to put her chin to her chest.

The bottom line she said is don’t power through it. If something doesn’t feel right, get it checked out and insist if you must.

“I don’t think anybody is unreasonable when they have concerns about their health,” Dr. Buch emphasized.

Like Waddell, it’s better to be safe than sorry. “God made these bodies and they talk back to us so we have to answer the call,” she said.

You can find more information on heart health at the American Heart Association .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

People encouraged to wear red to celebrate heart health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is National Wear Red Day. It takes place in February, which is American Heart Health Month. Attention is raised about heart disease during February. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Experts at ECU Health said […]
GREENVILLE, NC
News On 6

Medical Minute: Heart Disease In Women

The American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red today to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
MindBodyGreen

In Matters Of The Heart, Women Should Worry More About Muscle Than Fat

As a society, we are preoccupied with weight and what our weight status means for our health. But more and more research is showing that the number on the scale doesn't matter as much as other factors, like lifestyle. A recent study in Nature aimed to shed some light on...
WNCT

Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon ended its weeklong traverse over the U.S. when it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7

Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its social districts. Friday...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
VANCEBORO, NC
NorthcentralPA.com

How Many Daily Steps Do You Need to Lose Weight?

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It’s clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight? That’s not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly...
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shooting, charged with attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened last Saturday. Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston had warrants obtained for his arrest. On Friday, he was taken into custody by Kinston police without incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
KENTUCKY STATE
MedicalXpress

Heart health and the dangers of shoveling snow

Shoveling and digging out after a heavy snowfall can be a good workout for most people; but for those with heart disease, shoveling is best left for others to do. Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist says she encourages exercising but the combination of cold weather and strenuous exercise puts extra strain on your heart, and can trigger a heart attack.
WNCT

Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WASHINGTON, DC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy