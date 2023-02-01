Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, FloridaEvie M.Kissimmee, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Related
click orlando
‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
click orlando
Man accused in 2001 murder of UCF student claims his DNA was ‘planted’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Orlando police detective testified Thursday during the trial of a man accused in the 2001 murder of a UCF student that he has never encountered a crime scene that was staged to make it appear someone else committed it. Benjamin Holmes, 42, suggested someone...
fox35orlando.com
20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
fox35orlando.com
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
Armed carjacking in Osceola County leads to arrest of suspects and victims, deputies say
Osceola County deputies said six people are facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man angry over airline's baggage fees arrested at Orlando airport after making an alleged bomb threat
A Florida man upset over an airline's baggage fees was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday after he allegedly made a statement that there was a bomb on the plane. According to the arrest report, Danny Curry and his wife were at the airport and prepared to take a...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. James...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida: Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Case in Osceola County
Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
Man in his 20s shot near Zellwood
Deputies responded to Coral Berry Drive near Zellwood around 4:40 a.m. Friday
Woman, 69, Jailed for Complaining About $600 Deposit That Never Hit Account
It all began when a woman, who was 69 at the time, had deposited $600 at an Orlando MidFlorida Credit Union ATM. The money never hit her account. The result would be her getting arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Linda Stephens told the Orlando Sentinel that she had deposited...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
Comments / 0