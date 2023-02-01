ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida: Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Case in Osceola County

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy