ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Senate Installs Live Captioning Technology for Sen. John Fetterman

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2qEw_0kZLlKp600
Tasos Katopodis/Getty

New Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who has dealt with auditory processing issues as he recovers from a stroke, is reportedly paving the way for people with disabilities to work in Congress. The Sergeant at Arms has installed a permanent live caption display monitor on Fetterman’s desk and in the 164-year-old Senate chamber, an archaic location where senators can’t even use phones, according to TIME . The assistive technology, which is similar to closed-captioning in TV, lets him read what his colleagues are saying as the words leave their mouths. The monitor can be lowered and raised when Fetterman stands, and can be put on the chamber’s dais. “I am proud of the work our team has done to support Senator Fetterman and am grateful to the many Sergeant at Arms professionals who worked quickly to develop and implement these innovative solutions,” Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson told TIME in a statement.

Read it at TIME

Comments / 32

biden sniffs little girls
3d ago

If you had a stroke and your brain scrambled what you hear I’m guessing closed caption still wouldn’t help you understand what the hell is going on… ok fetterman just sign hear … sad for the country man

Reply
18
Busta Nutter
2d ago

He looks like he should be ringing the bells at Notre Dame Cathedral, not representing Pennsylvania in the Senate.

Reply(1)
17
The Old Cat!
3d ago

Why should our tax dollars be used to fund the disability of one elected official to do his job? 🐂💩

Reply(4)
19
Related
Click2Houston.com

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy