Senate Installs Live Captioning Technology for Sen. John Fetterman

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

New Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who has dealt with auditory processing issues as he recovers from a stroke, is reportedly paving the way for people with disabilities to work in Congress. The Sergeant at Arms has installed a permanent live caption display monitor on Fetterman’s desk and in the 164-year-old Senate chamber, an archaic location where senators can’t even use phones, according to TIME . The assistive technology, which is similar to closed-captioning in TV, lets him read what his colleagues are saying as the words leave their mouths. The monitor can be lowered and raised when Fetterman stands, and can be put on the chamber’s dais. “I am proud of the work our team has done to support Senator Fetterman and am grateful to the many Sergeant at Arms professionals who worked quickly to develop and implement these innovative solutions,” Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson told TIME in a statement.

Read it at TIME