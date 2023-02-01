Read full article on original website
Northwest Arkansas winter storm aftermath
The winter storm is out of our region but it left quite a bit of damage behind.
KHBS
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
Fayetteville explains how to clear downed limbs following winter storm
The city of Fayetteville sent out a list of instructions on Feb. 2 to let the public know how to clear downed limbs out of their yard.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KHBS
Cold tonight, but gradually warming through the weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says temperatures will get cold again tonight, but they'll gradually warm up through the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
KHBS
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas
Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Here are a few photos from Wednesday morning in Fayetteville
Residents in Fayetteville awoke to another morning of slick road conditions on Wednesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for more of the same on Thursday. A new round of winter weather could come Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting a slight chance...
Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd
Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin orders apartment residents to vacate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in two Joplin apartment complexes have to find a new place to live, and they don’t have a lot of time to do so. The city has ordered occupants to vacate these two buildings at 117 and 121 South Byers Avenue by next month.
KTLO
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
KHBS
Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event
CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KHBS
University of Arkansas holds annual Black Music Symposium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A performance at the annual Black Music Symposium featured the University of Arkansas choir along with performers from across the country. “Gospel music can be fun. It's a genre that a lot of people always assume is just with Black people," Arkansas junior Damian Wilson said. "But it's something that we try to share with everyone.”
