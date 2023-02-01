TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recent winter storm caused trees to fall on power lines and left many Tyler residents with roof damage and fallen tree limbs across their yards. “We been cutting trees all our lives with my dad, and about six or seven years ago, my brother and I decided to venture off on our own. We started off with a 2-yard Pontiac Sunfire and a pole saw, and we just grown from there,” said Lydia Olivares, the half-owner of the Olivares Tree Consulting Company with her brother.

TYLER, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO