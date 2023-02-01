Read full article on original website
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Traffic due to signal lights not working, Longview officers directing traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officers directing traffic at the intersection of North Eastman Road and Hollybrook in Longview this evening. According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, signal lights are not working at North Eastman Rd. and Hollybrook. Officials said the signals are currently flashing red in...
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
WebXtra: Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath
Oncor reps say crews hard at work making repairs but refrain from giving full restoration ETA
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area. There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their...
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
Tyler Weatherhead Damage
KLTV's Willie Downs is at the trial of Juan Juarez who is charged with accident involving death in connection with the 2021 death of Marco Lopez Penado.
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
City of Tyler recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, City parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Tuesday through Thursday. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made to return to normal operations.
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. "Please treat dark or flashing red traffic signals as 4-way stops," the department...
Tyler community cleans up after recent winter storm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recent winter storm caused trees to fall on power lines and left many Tyler residents with roof damage and fallen tree limbs across their yards. “We been cutting trees all our lives with my dad, and about six or seven years ago, my brother and I decided to venture off on our own. We started off with a 2-yard Pontiac Sunfire and a pole saw, and we just grown from there,” said Lydia Olivares, the half-owner of the Olivares Tree Consulting Company with her brother.
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
