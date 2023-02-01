Two EMTs who arrived on the scene of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis have had their licenses suspended for failing to promptly treat him, according to the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division. The agency said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge did not provide any basic emergency medical care to Nichols for 19 minutes, despite the fact that he was “exhibiting clear signs of distress.” The move comes just four days after the Memphis Fire Department said they had fired Long and Sandridge for failing to provide adequate medical care to Nichols. Now, Long and Sandridge have the option to bring their case to the Division board. Meanwhile, the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Nichols await their arraignment on Feb. 17.Read it at CNN

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO