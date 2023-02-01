Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
Plans to add more mental health resources at Fayetteville-Manlius schools following two student suicide deaths
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family’s pain is pushing for meaningful change in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District. Liam Qi, a student at F-M, was just 16 years old when he died by suicide only three months ago on November 1. Liam’s good friend, Jay Lu, 15, took his life in March 2022.
First Responders’ Licenses Suspended Over Treatment of Tyre Nichols
Two EMTs who arrived on the scene of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis have had their licenses suspended for failing to promptly treat him, according to the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division. The agency said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge did not provide any basic emergency medical care to Nichols for 19 minutes, despite the fact that he was “exhibiting clear signs of distress.” The move comes just four days after the Memphis Fire Department said they had fired Long and Sandridge for failing to provide adequate medical care to Nichols. Now, Long and Sandridge have the option to bring their case to the Division board. Meanwhile, the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Nichols await their arraignment on Feb. 17.Read it at CNN
Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO program
OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
City of Oswego to hold mural competition for youth painters
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is looking for some talent. Is that you?. Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven to 17, according to the Mayor’s Office. The youth painters are asked to...
Oswego facility applauds state plan to improve mental health services
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster mental health services across the state is getting high marks from some local facilities. Jamie Leszczynski, the senior vice president of communications at Oswego Health, said she lost her brother to suicide 20 years ago. When she heard Gov. Hochul name increased access to mental health services as one of her top priorities in her State of the State address, Leszczynski said it meant a lot to her.
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
Syracuse to roll out pilot program to address violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was only 11 years old. Her death continues to impact a community of people who knew her and those who did not. “In pain, there has to be healing,” said Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, the Director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence. For months he’s been working with community […]
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
Court documents detail complaints against UCSD Superintendent Bruce Karam
UTICA, N.Y. – More details into the complaints against Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam have surfaced amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by Karam. Karam was placed on paid administrative leave in October pending an independent investigation into complaints filed against him by other District employees. Then in...
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
ESM, F-M students targeted online, threatened for intimate photos, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — Students in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville-Manlius school districts are being targeted and threatened for intimate photos online, police said. At least six people, all under the age of 16, have been targeted, said Sgt. Kenneth Hatter, a spokesperson for the Manlius Police. Many others may have been contacted but have not come forward, he said.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
