KWCH.com
Multicultural choir, ARISE helps to kick off Black History Month at Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multicultural choir in Wichita, ARISE (African Americans Renewing Interest in Spirituals Ensemble) helped to kick off Black History Month Friday at Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School. The ensemble had a chance to educate students and staff on the history and culture of...
KWCH.com
‘Save Century II’ founder announces run for Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Wichita’s next mayor has a new contender. Celeste Racette, the founder of “Save Century II,” on Friday announced her plans to run for the seat. In her announcement, Racette said as mayor, she would provide more financial oversight, enhance public...
KWCH.com
Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS
HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Bedbugs in a Harper County school have several students and parents concerned. Parents at Chaparral Junior/Senior High School say the school isn’t doing enough to address the problem. The school says it’s taking all of the correct measures. Chaparral parent Alec Walker said...
KWCH.com
What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Legalizing marijuana in Kansas has been talked about for years, but any legislative action has fallen short. Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS. Bedbugs in a Harper County school have several students and parents concerned.
KWCH.com
Company’s expansion plans come with need for expanded high-tech workforce in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Company's expansion plans come with need for expanded high-tech workforce in Wichita
KWCH.com
Integra Technologies to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in the state. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, according to Gov. Laura Kelly who made the announcement on Thursday. The company plans to build and expand a 1-million-square-foot facility...
KWCH.com
Wind Surge announce participation in ‘The Nine’ program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge say the franchise will participate in the MiLB community outreach initiative, The Nine. The Black-community-focused outreach platform is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season in minor league baseball. The program is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers have made on the sport. It also will provide opportunities for youth and focus on further diversifying the business of baseball.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Derby Robo Challenge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re putting our engineering skills to the test this morning as we head down to Derby North Middle School for Where’s Shane!. We’re getting a look at the Derby Robo Challenge that kicks off this weekend. This morning we’ll be working to build some bots and learn more about what this competition is all about!
KWCH.com
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A castle-shaped portable metal diner could be yours - for free. It’s not the White Castle, but it was one of the prefab designs that White Castle eventually used for their diners. Years ago, the building housed a Wichita burger stand that was located on...
KWCH.com
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KWCH.com
‘Serious threat’ leads to lockdown at Haysville West Middle School
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville West Middle School was placed on lockdown on Thursday due to a “serious threat” called into the school. The district said an individual called the school and said students and staff were in immediate danger. School officials immediately called the Haysville Police Department to investigate the threat, and the entire district was placed in “secure” mode.
KWCH.com
Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time.
KWCH.com
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. “I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Making 6S Steakhouse Valentine’s Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready...Valentine’s Day is on its way...and it’s coming up fast. This morning we’re out at a popular date night spot, to get a look at some things you can make at home for your special somebody! You can find more info on 6S at www.6ssteakhouse.com.
KWCH.com
Mild again Sunday with lighter winds
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with lower 60s possible across southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.
KWCH.com
Milder trend into the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of quiet weather days are expected to close off the week and move into the weekend. It still looks like even warmer weather is waiting as we move into the weekend, and for a change, highs will be climbing above average. It will be...
KWCH.com
Near normal temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February. A more significant warm-up will commence...
KWCH.com
Decreasing clouds- breezy and warmer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds will be gusty most of the day. Gusts 25-35 mph will be possible until sunset quickly diminishing overnight. Expect a much warmer day across Kansas, despite the clouds and chilly start to the day. Highs generally in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather trend will continue on Sunday with less wind and more sunshine in our forecast. Highs Sunday will approach the mid 60s for southern Kansas. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday, however another weather system will approach Kansas by Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. “Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was...
KWCH.com
Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered. Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.
