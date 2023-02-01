Read full article on original website
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
Deputies: Driver killed in crash after group of vehicles seen street racing along I-10 near Winnie
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed Saturday after a group of vehicles was spotted street racing along the East Freeway towards Winnie, deputies said. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said it started getting calls at about 2:30 p.m. about multiple vehicles racing on the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway from Mont Belvieu.
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
Beaumont man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was 6 when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
bluebonnetnews.com
Family: No sign of Cleveland man missing since New Year’s Eve
Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old missing Cleveland man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022. Richard “Rick” Simpson’s last known location was the Burger King near the intersection of SH 105 and US 59 in Cleveland. His parked vehicle, with the keys still inside, reportedly was found in the Burger King parking lot.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
kjas.com
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
12newsnow.com
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
KFDM-TV
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
kjas.com
Trial set for one of two men accused of shooting and robbing another man
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to take one of two men to trial who are accused of shooting and robbing a man. The crime occurred during the early morning hours of July 30th, 2021 on Suncrest Circle in east Jasper. James Castille, 23, and...
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
TxDOT closing Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 for three weeks to repair bridge
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials are urging drivers in the Nederland and Port Neches area to heed traffic signs amid an upcoming weeks-long closure. The Texas Department of Transportation will close Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 starting Monday, February 6, 2023. TxDOT is repairing the bridge that crosses over FM 366.
kjas.com
Only minor injury in two vehicle auto crash
One person was reported to have only minor injuries following a two vehicle auto accident that occurred in the north end of Jasper County on Friday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, not far from the entrance to the Lakeland Addition, shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
kjas.com
Accused Tyler County burglar arrested
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
