Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Appeals court rules government can’t stop people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled Thursday that a law prohibiting people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Texas Democrat judge urged to apologize for 'irresponsible' testimony at House border hearing
Former El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez responds to a Texas Democrat judge saying it's racist to describe the migrant crisis as an invasion.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
