ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Fox News

Fox News

954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy