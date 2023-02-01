Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say

Read full article on original website
The complete story is truly disturbing! I’m unable to conceive what it takes to do such a heinous crime! I’m sure there’s more to the story. I guess it needs to play out
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
Antelope Valley Press
Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi
WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
wtoc.com
Prosecution, defense argue over ammuntion found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - On the second day of the Murdaugh murder trial, Judge Clifton Newman said he would allow ballistics testimony. Ballistics is essentially like a fingerprint for a gun. On the tenth day of the trial, we heard that testimony. “The results for those comparisons were inconclusive,...
WJCL
Spy Camera Conviction: Man found guilty of secretly recording girls in Hilton Head bathroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina man is headed to prison for secretly recording minors in the bathroom of a Hilton Head Island home, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the...
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
Alex Murdaugh trial: Video illustration shows crime scene where Paul, Maggie were murdered
A video depicts a visual representation of dog kennels on Alex Murdaugh's estate called Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, where his wife and son were murdered in 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Financial misdeeds allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial...
Vinnie Politan Visits Scene of Murdaugh Roadside Shooting
VIDEO: Vinnie returns to the spot on Salkehatchie Highway in Varnville, S.C. where Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head. (2/1/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WJCL
Photos of Murdaugh Moselle property, bullet holes shown to jury at double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The above videoincludes still images of the Moselle property that have been entered into evidence and shown to the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. The images were taken by law enforcement following the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh in June 2021. Below...
Missing Orangeburg children found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday.
WJCL
South Carolina men face hate crime, obstruction charges in connection to fatal shooting of transgender woman
ALLENDALE, S.C. — Two South Carolina men are facing hate crime and obstruction offenses following the murder of a transgender woman. According to the recently unsealed five-count federal indictment, 26-year-old Daqua Ritter is accused of fatally shooting Dime Doe in Allendale on Aug. 4, 2019. The indictment does allege...
SC man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
abcnews4.com
Police to up presence on C.E.W. Middle South Campus after threat found in bathroom
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Police Department (CPD) have provided further information on the threat. According to the CCSD, the message "School Shooting Thursday" was written on a restroom stall. There appeared to be an attempt from an individual to wipe off / scratch off the message.
