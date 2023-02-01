ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee dies after Reno-Sparks Convention Center accident: Here's what we know

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
A state agency confirmed that it is investigating an accident at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center that led to the death of an employee of the area’s leading tourism authority.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed on Wednesday that it is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 30 accident.

Nevada OSHA is unable to provide additional details about the investigation at this time, said Teri Williams, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

Reno-Sparks growth: Forecast pegs housing, education as biggest challenges

“State law requires that details of an investigation remain confidential until the case is officially closed, so at this time I can only confirm that Nevada OSHA was notified of the fatality and dispatched officials to the Reno Sparks Convention Center to open an investigation,” Williams said.

What happened at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center?

On Tuesday, the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority notified local media that one of its employees was injured at the convention center on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve since been informed that the employee was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Charles Harris, RSCVA president and CEO, in an email statement. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and all our team members impacted by this tragedy.”

The RSCVA is the leading convention and visitors bureau for the Reno-Tahoe area. In addition to promoting tourism in the region, the RSCVA oversees several facilities in Reno-Sparks, including the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and the National Bowling Stadium.

The RSCVA declined to provide details surrounding the accident when reached late Tuesday. The tourism authority confirmed, however, that there were no events at the convention center at the time of the accident.

Who has jurisdiction over the Reno-Sparks Convention Center investigation?

Workplace accidents typically fall under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

While Nevada is part of OSHA Region 9, jurisdiction for the convention center accident falls under Nevada OSHA, which is part of the Nevada Department of Business & Industry, said Mike Petersen, a spokesperson with the Department of Labor.

“Nevada is a State Plan state, so most workplace fatality investigations are investigated by the Nevada Department of Business & Industry Industrial Relations,” Petersen said. “In states with a State Plan, federal OSHA would only be involved in an investigation if the incident involved federal employees or federal facilities.”

State Plans refer to workplace safety programs run by states with OSHA approval.

Why did the Reno Police Department not investigate the scene?

The Reno Police Department was not on hand to investigate the scene, the agency confirmed on Wednesday. While the accident was fatal, the actual death likely occurred after the employee was transported from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and not at the scene of the accident so it did not garner a police response,  according to a department spokesperson.

What’s next in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center investigation?

Nevada OSHA will first need to determine whether any safety violations occurred that led to the accident at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. If no violations are found, the case will be closed.

If a health or safety hazard is identified during the inspection, OSHA requires that the employer mitigate that hazard right away in order to prevent future incidents of injury or illness, according to Williams.

“If a violation is found, investigators have 6 months to issue a notice of penalty and citation,” Williams said.

“The amount of the penalty would be determined by the kind and number of violations found, with automatic adjustments made based on factors like severity, size of the business, the employer’s OSHA history, etc.”

