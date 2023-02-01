If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO