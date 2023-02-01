Read full article on original website
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the evening of January 31, 2023, the owner of a local restaurant called law enforcement to report that he was watching his surveillance cameras and observed a male attempt to enter his closed restaurant after parking in his private lot. It was after hours...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Victor Fire Department is conducting a controlled burn of a vacant house on the 100 block of South Tudor Street in Victor Saturday. Fire Chief Mason Kay said the controlled burn was a training exercise for Corvallis, Stevensville, Pinesdale and Victor Fire Departments. Officials said...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 28 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine more than last week and nearly double their weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, nine of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “In one,...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, dispatch received a call from an individual stating that their missing phone was pinging inside the Walmart on Mullan Road. When Missoula Police Department Officers arrived, they met with loss prevention who stated they observed a male that fit the description of the male in a photograph from the investigation the day before.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the snowy Missoula Valley. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Missoula hasn’t always shown open arms to skateboarders. It is a much friendlier environment these days than it was back when I was a skateboarder. I am not always fond of the “back in my day” stories, but Missoula was a different place in the pre- MOBASH days.
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
