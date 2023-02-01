ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lite 98.7

Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo

No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Page Six

Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Complex

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake

Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
HollywoodLife

Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
MIAMI, FL
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
People

People

