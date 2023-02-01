Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo
No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
These are the richest models in the world
GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck
Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend said he gave her a 'master class' in management and running meetings: 'You're the boss. You talk last.'
Lauren Sánchez said his best advice was to let others speak first. Some of his business advice echoes that of other CEOs, including Elon Musk.
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding
Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend are becoming good friends: See pics
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are proving that being friendly is possible after divorce. The former couple have been spotted co-parenting before, most recently attending their daughter’s Seraphina recital, with Garner becoming fast friends with Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez. And it seems another friendship is brewing, as...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
