Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
S&P Dow Jones Is Knocking Adani Enterprises Off Its Sustainability Index
Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective Feb. 7, S&P said in an announcement. Adani shares traded 30% lower during Mumbai's trading session on Friday. Adani Enterprises is coming off the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective Feb. 7, S&P said in an announcement. "Adani Enterprises...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Before the Bell: Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Alphabet — Shares declined more than 3% after Google-parent Alphabet missed analyst expectations in its latest earnings report. Alphabet earned $1.05 per share, lower than the expected earnings of $1.18 per share, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. It posted revenue of $76.05 billion, less than the forecasted $76.53 billion.
Apple Telegraphed That Things Are Getting Better After a Tough Quarter — Here's How to Interpret Its Remarks
Apple hasn't provided guidance since the start of the pandemic. But its directional insights — or "color," as Apple CEO Tim Cook calls it — allow analysts covering the stock to get a sense of how the company is doing and update their models. Apple reported a tough...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group." Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain....
Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money...
