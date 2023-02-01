Read full article on original website
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza
As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
Commercial Chicken Feed is Poisoned, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Claim
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Eggflation: Shortage hit the US causing egg prices to soar most in these 5 states
The largest global avian flu outbreak in recorded history has combined with rising fuel, feed, and packaging prices to produce a national egg scarcity that is expected to worsen. Eggs are a basic that has been easily (and relatively cheaply) purchased from grocery stores and stockpiled in kitchens for decades,...
Fact check: No link between Bill Gates and chicken and egg shortage, experts say
The avian flu caused the depopulation of egg-laying flocks and mass egg shortages in February of 2022, agricultural experts told USA TODAY.
As Egg Prices Approach $8.00 a Dozen in Certain States, is There an End in Sight?
The price increases are due to a nationwide shortage attributed in part to the Avian Flu. This article is based on federal postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Google.com, and The U.S. Department of Agriculture.
natureworldnews.com
The Development of Wheat Spikes Since Ancient Mesopotamian Farmers First Planted the Agricultural Cradle
The Neolithic revolution, which occurred about 12,000 years ago, fundamentally altered the economy, diet, and social structure of the earliest human societies in the Fertile Crescent of the Near East. Currently, a study examined the development of wheat spikes since ancient Mesopotamians, the region that served as the cradle of...
beefmagazine.com
Limit feeding cows corn as an alternative to hay
The lack of forage due to drought and current hay prices have producers considering alternative options for feeding cows this winter. One competitive option to consider is replacing some hay in the diet with corn. Since corn has a higher energy content than hay, the cost of feeding hay is often higher than corn on a price per pound of energy basis. For example, corn priced at $6.76/bushel ($241/ton) with a total digestible nutrients (TDN) value of 88% equates to approximately $0.16 per pound of TDN while hay priced at $205/ton with a TDN value of 52% is nearly $0.22 per pound of TDN.
Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.
I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.
Phys.org
Strengthening sorghum against a worldwide fungal threat
A gene discovered by a team of Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Purdue University scientists could help fortify the defenses of sorghum to anthracnose, a disease of the cereal grain crop that can inflict yield losses of up to 50 percent. The discovery, to be reported in an upcoming issue...
