1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say
One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire, officials said.
Former parish president accused of stealing hundreds in donations from Elmhurst church
The alleged thefts were discovered when church officials grew suspicious of missing funds.
Haley Mansion fire: New details released after fire damages historic venue
JOLIET, Ill. - New details were released about a fire that erupted at The Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday. At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Joliet Fire responded to the Haley Mansion at 17 S. Center St. for reports of a fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke...
Chase Bank goes up in flames in Bloomingdale after cars slams into building
A Chase Bank branch went up in flames in Bloomingdale last night after a car slammed into the building. Police said a woman who was pulling out of the drive-through of the bank may have inadvertently hit the gas instead of the brake.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fire breaks out in historic mansion in Southwest suburb
Crews are battling a fire this evening at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet. As of around 4:30 p.m., firefighters could be seen working outside the home, spraying water as smoke rose from the third floor of the mansion.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Chase bank in Bloomingdale catches fire after car crash severs gas line
A car crash severed a gas line and started a large fire at a bank in northwest suburban Bloomingdale Friday evening.
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
Driver fatally strikes 77-year-old man crossing the street in Naperville
A driver struck and killed a 77-year-old man who was attempting to cross a street Wednesday, Naperville police said. Police said the man was trying to cross Brom Drive at Martin Avenue around 1 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.
oakpark.com
Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police
A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Popular wedding venue in Joliet goes up in flames
Fire damaged the late-nineteenth century mansion Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Now, there are a lot of worried brides unsure if they’ll be able to have their weddings there.
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect
CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
77-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Naperville
The identity of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.
Massive fire at Bloomingdale bank after car hits gas line
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chase Bank in west suburban Bloomingdale went up in flames Friday night after a driver crashed into the building's gas line - rupturing it and causing an explosion.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, firefighters spent hours working to get the fire under control on this frigid Friday night.Firefighters rushed to the bank at 136 E. Lake St. in Bloomingdale near the Springbrook Shopping Center, where heavy smoke was visible from the air. The first calls to the fire department came in at 5:20 p.m. The driver slammed into the bank building at 5:05 p.m....
