FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Long Island street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort
LONG ISLAND - A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island has been renamed after a campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, in Hempstead, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District
I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin Civic Association welcomes new president
Kimberly Malone was sworn in earlier this month as the Baldwin Civic Association’s president. Malone, 52,a local college counselor and financial services professional, said she plans to focus on community engagement and helping to implement downtown revitalization projects in Baldwin. Originally from Chicago, Malone studied history and sociology at...
Herald Community Newspapers
James A. Dever School is a bully-free zone
Officer Luis Serrano from the Nassau County Police Department recently visited James A. Dever Elementary School to speak to students in fourth to sixth grade about the dangers of bullying and cyberbullying. James A. Dever Elementary School students learned about making smart choices for themselves and how to help others...
Herald Community Newspapers
Full STEAM ahead for kids at Wantagh's elementary schools
From robotics to engineering and coding, elementary schools in Wantagh are finding innovative new ways to get students engaged in learning through STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the program focuses on project-based learning and taking an in-depth look into a variety of topics.
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central district pitches $8 million capital project funding package
Central High School mental health clinic renovations. Memorial Junior High School science classroom renovations. North High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School garage and storage reconstruction. Board of Education members took a grand tour of the Valley...
Herald Community Newspapers
Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?
Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
queenseagle.com
Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas
For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
Herald Community Newspapers
Civic Association welcomes new year with swearing-in
It was a celebratory night for the Franklin Square Civic Association, as new and returning members took their oaths of service in front of family, friends and community members. The association held its swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 25 at Polk Street School, where members reflected on the successes of the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 honors Lunar New Year
Valley Stream 24 students recently celebrated the Lunar New Year, commonly known as the Spring Festival. While often associated with Chinese traditions, many Asian countries celebrate their own version of the lunar new year, highlighting the beginning of spring and the new year based on the lunisolar calendar. Valley Stream...
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Herald Community Newspapers
CJ Cascio wants to ‘Celebrate You’
The thing I took most from being in the Boy Scouts is leadership. How to make the right choices, not only for yourself, but also for other people.”. CJ Cascio, 17, started collecting birthday party favors in December. Now his living room is filled with packages full of all things birthday.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
trazeetravel.com
Kokomo: Authentic Caribbean Cuisine in the Heart of New York City
Authentic Caribbean food, power couple owners and vibrant décor: What better way to enjoy a meal in New York City than at Kokomo? Living in or visiting the Big Apple doesn’t mean relinquishing traditional, flavorful foods and dishes from around the world, and at Kokomo, guests are instantly transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean through cocktails, delicious meals and a colorful ambiance.
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
People seek shelter from brutal cold at Hicksville LIRR station
The Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station served as shelter for those who needed help escaping the brutal cold temperatures early Saturday morning.
