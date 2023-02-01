Read full article on original website
Black History Month 2023: Founder LuJuana Hood’s legacy lives on at Springfield’s Pan African Historical Museum
Sankofa is an African word which held deep meaning for the late LuJuana Hood. As she interpreted it, the word carried a message, “You must know your history to develop a better future.”. These words guided Hood as she set out to establish and guide development of the Pan...
A black-tie mayoral ball will kick off West Springfield’s 250 birthday celebration
WEST SPRINGFIELD — To kick off West Springfield’s 250th birthday celebration in 2024, the town is hosting a mayoral ball on Feb. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Storrowtown Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave. The black-tie affair will begin the town’s fundraising effort for the year...
Holyoke 150th Anniversary Celebration begins with busy February
HOLYOKE – The city’s 150th Anniversary Celebration revs up in the coming months, culminating with the April 6 rededication of Holyoke City Hall. Volunteers and donations are welcomed to support the yearlong festivities. The Office of Planning and Economic Development released a list of scheduled events, starting with...
Springfield’s African Diaspora Mental Health Association works to heal generational trauma
Orlando Taylor III was on the verge of getting help for the mental struggles he’s been fighting through since graduating high school. But the day before his scheduled appointment with a recommended mental health professional, he was shot and killed during an altercation with police.
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Greater Springfield NAACP president Bishop Talbert Swan II speaks at Tyre Nichols press conference in Memphis
Standing in the Memphis church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in his last address said he saw the promised land, Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, the current president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, said the death of Tyre Nichols shows the country is far from King’s vision.
Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield reopens serving cajun/creole food and smoothies
Nana's Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.
Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
Greenfield Winter Carnival 2023
GREENFIELD — The Greenfield’s Winter Carnival on will close its 101st season on Sunday, ending three days of events throughout the city. The Greenfield Recreation Department had to make some changes to Saturday’s schedule due to the frigid temperatures. The ice sculptures on Main Street didn’t mind. And if you look closely, you’ll see frozen smiles on some. Even with the warmer temperatures forecast for Sunday, those sculptures aren’t going anywhere soon.
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
America’s Got Talent finalist Tape Face coming to MGM Springfield
America’s Got Talent finalist Tape Face is coming to MGM Springfield's ARIA Ballroom in April.
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
Backpack program brings youth organizations together to benefit homeless community
SPRINGFIELD — Bob Charland, known as “The Bicycle Man,” has made sure that kids throughout the region have access to good-quality bicycles through his nonprofit Pedal Thru Youth. At the same time, he has led a yearly backpack giveaway program that bundled all sorts of things that...
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Boland’s in Worcester to celebrate opening Saturday with relative of Tobias Boland
The below-freezing forecast isn’t stopping Boland’s Bar from celebrating its grand opening Saturday. A lot of people have already confirmed their attendance, according to owner Stephen Porter, including a relative of the bar’s namesake, Tobias Boland, who’s traveling from out of state. Boland was an Irish...
Amherst, Ludlow find success at Saturday’s Fast Chance swim meet
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Swimmers from Western Massachusetts competed in the Fast Chance swim meet on Saturday morning at West Springfield High School.
Senator proud to see lower gas rates, happy to call bingo for vets (Letters)
Tuesday marked the beginning of Black History Month. I hope that over the course of this month we can all take some time to reflect on the trials and triumphs that the African American community has faced since our country began. With the bill filing deadline behind us, I have...
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct diverse class for 2023, honor Garry Brown with memorial award
The Class of 2023 will be the 10th to be inducted into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame, which was begun in 2014 to honor those who made lasting contributions at all levels. This year’s class speaks to the diversity it is achieving in successful pursuit of that goal....
