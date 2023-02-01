The Public Utilities Commission heard public comments about rising energy bills on Tuesday. For about 90 minutes, the PUC listened to people talk about the painful spike in energy costs and also heard options on how to bring those prices down. One energy consultant at the meeting helps people lower their bills. He said he's getting a lot more calls these days. "It ranges from people that are afraid to unleashed anger," he said. "It's gotten to the point that we're fielding so many of these calls that we can barely keep up with our job responsibilities." The next meeting for the PUC is Feb. 8 where it will explore options to keep energy costs down.

