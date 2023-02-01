Read full article on original website
Related
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
WGAL
Why is PPL's rate higher than other electric suppliers?
As many PPL customers struggle with high electric bills, a common question that viewers are asking News 8 On Your Side has to do with pricing. Why is PPL charging its current price of 14 cents per kilowatt hour while other providers available through PAPowerSwitch.com can offer a rate that is several cents lower?
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
Public Utilities Commission hears public comment on rising energy bills
The Public Utilities Commission heard public comments about rising energy bills on Tuesday. For about 90 minutes, the PUC listened to people talk about the painful spike in energy costs and also heard options on how to bring those prices down. One energy consultant at the meeting helps people lower their bills. He said he's getting a lot more calls these days. "It ranges from people that are afraid to unleashed anger," he said. "It's gotten to the point that we're fielding so many of these calls that we can barely keep up with our job responsibilities." The next meeting for the PUC is Feb. 8 where it will explore options to keep energy costs down.
Comments / 0