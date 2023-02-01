ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire detection camera installed in Montecito

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
MONTECITO, Calif.– A new wildfire detection camera was installed on Ortega Ridge in Montecito overlooking an eastern portion of Santa Barbara including Montecito's wildland areas.

The camera has the ability to alert firefighters to any signs of a new fire within minutes of detection joining a larger network of wildfire cameras at Gibraltar Peak, UC Santa Barbara’s campus and TV Hill.

To view the live camera click here.

