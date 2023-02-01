MONTECITO, Calif.– A new wildfire detection camera was installed on Ortega Ridge in Montecito overlooking an eastern portion of Santa Barbara including Montecito's wildland areas.

The camera has the ability to alert firefighters to any signs of a new fire within minutes of detection joining a larger network of wildfire cameras at Gibraltar Peak, UC Santa Barbara’s campus and TV Hill.

To view the live camera click here.

The post Wildfire detection camera installed in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .